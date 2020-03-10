NIA gets custody of TVV president

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: A local court here on Tuesday granted five-day custody of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Bandari Maddileti to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Maddilet was arrested for allegedly maintaining links with Maoists.

The NIA has taken over the case that was booked against Maddileti under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 120 B (Conspiracy) of IPC in December 2019.

The Jogulamba-Gadwal district police first arrested him in October and later the NIA took over the case. The police conducted searches at his house at Nallakunta in the city before arresting him. After the NIA filed the custody petition in the court on March 4, the defense counsel filed a counter petition on March 5 opposing the police custody.

The arguments were completed on March 6. The court granted five-day of Maddileti on Tuesday. Apart from Maddileti, the police nabbed several other persons for allegedly having links with Maoists.

