NIA nabs man in human trafficking case in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The city unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Ruhul Amin Dhali (52) from Soldana in West Bengal in connection with a human trafficking case booked in the Old City. A mobile phone, nine SIM cards including four Bangladeshi cards, two memory cards, 10,000 Bangladeshi currency, a diary containing Bangladesh and Indian numbers and identity cards were recovered from his possession.

The NIA officials produced Dhali before a local court at Basirhat for obtaining transit remand. He will be produced before the NIA special court in Hyderabad. The NIA had taken over the case registered at Chatrinaka police station in the Old City. The case was related to exploitation and immoral trafficking of persons from West Bengal and Bangladesh to various cities in India including Hyderabad.

The suspects were also involved in running brothels in Hyderabad. Investigation revealed that Dhali was receiving money into his bank account from traffickers located at different places in India for facilitating illegal border crossing and trafficking of Bangladeshi citizens.

Three suspects – Mohd Yousuf Khan alias Imran Shaik, his wife Bithi Begum alias Khadija Shaik, and Sojib, all natives of Parganas in West Bengal, were earlier arrested in the case on April 21 from a brothel in Hyderabad. Initial investigation revealed that they were habitual offenders in immoral trafficking and further investigation was on.

