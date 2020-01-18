NIA takes over probe against Davinder Singh, Hizbul terrorists

By | Published: 11:39 am

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that it has taken over the probe against the arrested Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) Davinder Singh and three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

An NIA spokesperson said that it has re-registered the case against Singh and the three terrorists, who were arrested along with arms and ammunition while travelling in a car.

The NIA registered the case after it received orders from the Union Home Ministry.

Earlier, a team of NIA officials, including an Inspector General rank official, reached Srinagar and collected all the information from police in Jammu and Srinagar.

Singh was arrested on January 11 with top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, his accomplice Rafi and a lawyer named Irfan from a car on the highway near Kulgam.

He was allegedly taking Babu to Jammu to help him travel to Pakistan in connivance with Irfan.

As per police sources, a sum of Rs 12 lakh may have been given to Singh to move out the two Hizbul militants to Jammu on their way to Chandigarh and onward to Delhi to carry out attacks on or before the Republic Day.

Singh, who was posted in the anti-hijacking squad at the Srinagar international airport, was suspended from service on Monday and is likely to be stripped of all his awards, including a gallantry medal, for anti-militancy operations on August 15, 2019.