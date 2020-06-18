Nick Kyrgios hits out at ATP chief Massimo Calvelli, calls him potato

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:32 pm 2:46 pm

Hyderabad: Temperamental tennis player from Australia Nick Kyrgios has once again took a dig at tennis officials. The ATP has announced the return of calendar on Wednesday and the Australian took to twitter to hit out at ATP chief.

“Cheers mate, you’ve really looked after the players during this time. Seriously, how about you have a collaborative effort with us, potato,” tweeted Kyrgios. “It has been a truly collaborative effort and we hope to add more events to the calendar as the situation evolves. I would like to recognise our tournaments’ efforts to operate during these challenging times, as well as our players who will be competing under different conditions. At every turn, ensuring that the resumption of the Tour takes place in a safe environment will be paramount,” said Gaudenzi in a statement.

Kyrgios had earlier slammed the ATP for pushing on with the 2020 US Open despite the coronavirus situation in the country and the social unrest that has followed the death of George Floyd. “People that live in the US of course are pushing the Open to go ahead ‘Selfish’ I’ll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for 2 weeks on my return,” Kyrgios has tweeted.