Nick Kyrgios invites Rafael Nadal for a live chat online on Instagram

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:30 am 12:00 pm

Hyderabad: The lockdown period across the globe has set new trend online. With tennis activities across the globe halted at least until July 13, tennis stars have taken to instagram live. While Novak Djokovic has been doing it more frequently, Spaniard Rafael Nadal had recently joined the trend speaking to his friend and foe Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Now, he got a request from the temperamental Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios for an online chat despite their stormy on-court relationship.On Sunday, after the BBC had asked for suggestions as to the most sought-after facetimes, Kyrgios was quick to respond.“Rafa let’s do Instagram live together. I am down with it. Rafael Nadal let’s do it,” wrote Australian on Instagram.

Kyrgios and Nadal have endured a bitter relationship on court. Last year, the 19-time Grand Slam winner accused the Australian of “lacking respect” after Kyrgios won a stormy encounter in Mexico. Kyrgios responded by claiming the Spanish world number two was “super-salty”.

They met again at Wimbledon last summer when Nadal won but fumed after the Australian appeared to spear a ball directly at him. Nadal is yet to response to the post.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .