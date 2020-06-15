Nickelodeon hints at SpongeBob SquarePants being gay

By | Published: 11:43 am

Looks like the long-standing debate on whether SpongeBob SquarePants is gay or not has finally come to a conclusion.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

The debate on the popular cartoon character’s sexuality was re-energised after Nickelodeon tweeted a rainbow shaded collage of SpongeBob, Korra from the Legend of Korra among other characters on their Twitter handle. The caption alongside the photo read: ‘Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community this month and every month’.

No sooner had the tweet been posted, Tweeple erupted with their reactions. It came to such a point that the Twitter account of the channel had to turn off the comments on the particular tweet. One user wrote, “Y’all are shocked spongebob gay? he’s been hinting at it for years.”

The show’s creator Stephen Hillenbirg had hinted back in 2005 about SpongeBob being asexual rather than gay. SpongeBob SquarePants is a popular cartoon show that began airing on Nickelodeon in 1999 and since spawned a whole lot of films and merchandise inspired by the much-loved character.

