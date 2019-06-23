Nicki-Miley spat turns ugly

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Nicki Minaj made her radio comeback after three months and the rapper is back with some harsh words for singer Miley Cyrus.

“Perdue chickens can never talk s–t about queens. She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason,” Minaj was quoted as saying on her radio show.

However, Minaj made no mention of Cyrus’ name, but gave clear clues referring to the 26-year old singer.

“Now you coming out with pink wigs, you all wanna be Nicki,” the rapper commented, signalling Cyrus’s look in Black Mirror, where she wears a pink-purple wig.

Back in 2015, Cyrus made some comments on the ‘Anaconda’ rapper about the latter’s miscommunication with Taylor Swift over MTV VMAs nominations on Twitter.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter