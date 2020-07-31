Nicki’s husband Kenneth lobbies judge to allow him during baby’s birth

By | Published: 4:57 pm

Washington: Rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is trying his best to be there for the delivery of their first child.

According to Page Six, Petty who has taken on the role of manager for the pregnant ‘Queens’ rapper, has requested that the judge to change his pretrial conditions so that he can travel with Minaj on business and be able to attend the birth if it occurs after his probationary curfew.

Page Six reported that Petty is registered as a sex offender, stemming from a 1995 New York conviction for attempted rape of a 16-year-old.

In March, he was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender after he moved to California with Minaj last July. He’s now on pretrial release and required to stay in California.

Grammy nominee Minaj this month revealed she is pregnant by posting a pic on Instagram of her cradling her baby bump in a bejewelled bikini and Lucite high heels.