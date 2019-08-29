Nico Tortorella once again breaks gender stereotypes

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 8:46 pm 9:46 pm

Gender queer is a word everyone’s aware of in today’s world. It is breaking all kinds of stereotypes. It’s a spectrum of gender identities that are not exclusively masculine or feminine.

Nico Tortorella, an actor on Younger identifies as gender-neutral and is breaking all norms in finding himself.

The most captivating thing about them is that they are unapologetically genuine. Nico Tortorella was seen wearing a gown to the GLAM Media Awards and was time and again praised and looked upto. Nico plays a role of a 26 year old guy in Younger. The character they play on reel is opposite to how they are in real life.

Apart from acting, they are an avid fan of poetry and meditation. In their latest book All of it is you, they talk about knowing oneself and accepting every part, the good, bad and everything in between.

Younger is an American comedy drama series that airs on Hotstar. Sutton Foster stars as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorcee who has to manage her career in the publishing company having faked her identity as a younger woman to get her job, whereas her romantic and professional lives are marked by ups and comings. Hilary Duff, Peter Herman, Molly Bernard, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, and Nico Tortorella co-star in major supporting roles.

In a nutshell the show revolves around the lie created by Liza. It is about new relationships between Liza, Hilary Duff and Nico Tortorella. Liza gets a job as an assistant for Diana Trout. Hilary works as an editor and they instantly connect. Nico and Liza embark upon their love journey with a lot of twists and turns while Peter Herman, the publisher and Liza experience a noticeable chemistry.