Nidhhi Agerwal loves it when she’s called ‘Senorita’

By | Published: 9:25 pm

The recent action thriller iSmart Shankar has put actor Nidhhi Agerwal in the limelight. The dance number Dimaak Kharaab has been an instant hit on social media with the video song got released on YouTube.

Now, the Bengaluru actor is in the news for the latest video which she had released on her Instagram account. Clad in a black outfit, Nidhhi is seen dancing to the hit number of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s I love it when you call me Senorita…

Nidhhi posted the video on her Insta account and wrote, “I love it when you call me senorita I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya. But every touch is oooh la la la

It’s true, la la la … I’m hooked to this song! Which song are you hooked on to? With my teacher @dimplekotecha Dop and entertainer @utkarshc21”

The video has exceeded 6 lakh views in just a day with fans liking and commenting on it. The actor frequently posts fitness-related updates on her Instagram account. The recent one was when she performed a deadlift. She wrote, “Tried something new today, sumo deadlift.. with my very strict but very encouraging trainer @sr07official … others be brunchin’ while we be crunchin’ … #happy #sunday #fitness #gym #workout #hustle”.

The budding star frequently makes a fashion statement with her wardrobe. She is currently doing a movie in Bollywood titled Mask. She is also learnt to have signed a project in Telugu in which she is playing the love interest of Sai Dharam Tej.

Check out the video: