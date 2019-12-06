Nidhhi Agerwal teaches English to government school kids

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Pegasystems collaborated with Teach For Change, an NGO that specialises in training primary and high school students in English language education, leadership skills and digital literacy, for a teaching session.

Noted actor Nidhhi Agerwal was a guest teacher for a day, as part of the Pega Teach For Change programme and conducted an English-speaking session and some fun activities to engage with Grade 3 students at a Government Primary School in Banjara Hills.

Nidhhi taught simple lessons through a text, visual and display format from Level 1 of the English language curriculum currently being taught to the students, amplifying the initiative’s philosophy of holistic development.

The actor emphasised on the need to dream big and elaborated on her passion as a child to become an actor which translated into a successful career journey. She also answered questions from the curious group of students and pledged her commitment to support and promote the Pega Teach For Change programme.

“We are thrilled to have Nidhhi supporting our cause by committing time with children, who are part of Pega Teach For Change-supported government schools. It reflects that anyone can become a change maker,” said Suman Reddy, managing director, Pegasystems India.

Commenting on this initiative, Chaitanya MRSK, founder, Teach for Change, said, “Pega Teach For Change volunteers want to empower every government school student to access quality education from the grassroot level. I am delighted that Nidhhi represents the tireless work being done by our volunteers’ programme.”