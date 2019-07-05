Nigerian held in Hyderabad for cheating woman

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Friday arrested a Nigerian national from Delhi on charges of cheating a woman from Hyderabad in the pretext of marrying her. He trapped the victim on the popular matrimonial site, Jeevansaathi.com, police said.

The arrested person was identified as Onainor Alionyem Bright (32), a resident of Tilak Nagar in West Delhi and a native of Detta, Nigeria.

According to the 30-year-old complainant, Bright contacted her introducing himself as Basim Karim from the United Kingdom and showed interest in marrying her. Recently, he sent her a message saying he was coming to India taking some gifts and foreign currency.

“Next day the complainant received fake calls claimed to be customs officials from the Delhi Airport and informed they had detained Karim. They collected a total of Rs 16.3 lakh from her on the pretext of taxes and other expenditure,” police said. The woman later realized that she was cheated and approached the police.