Nigerian woman arrested from Delhi by Cyberabad cops for visa forgery

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime police on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian woman from New Delhi on charges of cheating authorities by submitting fake visa documents here on Tuesday.

The arrested person was identified as Roseline Anna Ekure, who allegedly prepared and submitted fake travel documents for releasing Giddy Isaac Olu, an alleged cyber fraudster and also a Nigerian national.

Giddy Isaac (36) and his associates were arrested in March for cheating a woman doctor of several lakhs on a matrimonial site. The court however granted them bail and issued orders with a direction to submit two sureties for releasing the suspects.

Roseline along with Obina Batholomew Godwin approached the Cybercrime police station and submitted copies of documents like passport, visa, rental agreement and others for verification.

“On enquiry, it was found out that Roseline came to India on a medical visa in 2016. The document copies submitted by her were suspicious and verified, and the visa was found to be a forged one,” police said.

She had prepared a forged visa with an intention to cheat the government authorities and the court to get Giddy Isaac released on bail.

“She is living illegally in India, even after her expiry of her original visa. A case was booked at the Raidurgam police station and is being investigated,” officials said.

