All-night checking for drunken driving: Nagarkurnool SP

By | Published: 5:33 pm

Nagarkurnool: District Superintendent of Police Sunpreet Singh, who took charge recently, has announced that rigorous checking of vehicles for drunken driving would be done from 5 pm on December 31 till 5 am on January 1 across the district, in the limits of every police station.

He said that those found driving under the influence of alcohol would go to jail and that the crime details would be made available in their Aadhaar card history, which would prevent them from applying for passport, visa and securing government jobs in the future.

He said that their vehicles would also be seized. He added that video recording while checking for drunken driving would be done and cautioned youth not to spoil their mood while entering the New year by getting caught while driving drunk.