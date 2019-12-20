Night houses at Nehru Zoological Park turn cozy

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: With winter having set in, the Nehru Zoological Park has made special arrangements for the animals and birds housed here.

Room heaters have been arranged in all the night houses of big cats like tiger, jaguar, cheetah, leopard, lion, and primate night houses like Sacred baboon, Olive baboon, chimpanzee and lion-tailed macaque. Also, all the carnivore night houses are covered with gunny bags to avoid the cool air and to protect them from seasonal diseases, said zoo officials.

The birds’ night houses have been covered with 50 per cent top level green cloth to protect from winter waves and provided with nest boxes particularly in Macaws and Cockatoos, zoo curator, N.Kshitija said in a press release.

For small monkeys like Squirrel monkey and Golden handed tamarin monkey, small wooden boxes with dry paddy straw and a room heater in the night house, were set up.

The curator said all the night houses of reptiles were equipped with dry leaves, bulbs, small pots to protect themselves from cold wind. Animal houses of mouse deer breeding centre are covered with green cloth on the outer side and provided with dry paddy straw in each animal night house.

In the nocturnal animal house, air-condition has been stopped for a period of three months from November to January, she said. In addition to these arrangements, the animals and birds are provided with B-Complex supplements in order to overcome with stress.

