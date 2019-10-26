Night Mode on iPhone 11 Pro hailed for low-light Diwali snaps

By | Published: 8:18 pm

When it comes to low-light Diwali photography, the Night Mode feature on iPhone 11 Pro has won professional photographers accolades in India. According to leading photographer Amit Mehra, the Night Mode on iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a leap for mobile phone photography.

“The trick to it is simple. Just hold your iPhone 11 Pro steadily while taking the photograph while in night mode or in low-lighting conditions and let the iPhone 11 Pro camera do the rest. It will process the file within half a second and the result would be phenomenal,” Mehra said.

Apple has done some real engineering with camera this time, especially with the night-time photography. The dual rear camera has a 12MP Wide six-element lens and an Ultra-Wide five element lens. The Wide sensor with 100 percent Focus Pixels enables Night Mode, delivering significant improvements to photos captured in indoor and outdoor low-light conditions.

According to Prashant Viswanathan, you can add splendour to the festival of light with iPhone 11 Pro with its amazing low-light capabilities. “When it came to low light, my preference has always been a DSLR. Now looking at the iPhone 11 Pro, I am confident to explore low-light photography with this phone,” said Vishwanathan. This Diwali, the Night Mode will come in handy to do justice to the intricate, extensive and artistic light and diya patterns, he added.