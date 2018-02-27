Nightmare never ends for Hyderabad’s Asiad bronze medalist athlete

By | Published: 12:17 am 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: Javur Jagadeeshappa Shobha may have won a bronze medal in heptathlon, considered one of the toughest events in women’s athletics, in the 2002 Busan Asian Games but she has failed to get her ‘allotted’ plot in Kokapet in the city.

She is running from pillar to post since 16 years but in vain. “I may have crossed many hurdles and won laurels for the country but I’m helpless regarding the possession of the land allotted to me after the 2002 Games. It has become a nightmare for me,” said the 40-year-old Shobha.

Recalling the entire episode, the city athlete said the then Rajasekhar Reddy-led Congress government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had announced plots for the State athletes who had won medals in the Busan Asian Games.

“I felt very happy that I was recognised for my Asian Games feat. However, as I had to attend National camps I could not meet the officials concerned even as my teammate Dhanalakshmi got her land allotted in city.”

In the midst of hectic schedule, Shobha took time and went to meet the MRO of Rajendra Nagar and plot No 87 was allotted to her in 2013. To her surprise, it was only on paper and the land was never given. “I made numerous trips to revenue offices and after three years, the officials told that since State bifurcation was on the cards, it would be decided after the new State was formed,” said Shobha, who was finished 11th in the 2004 Athens Olympics despite a ligament injury.

The officials, according to Shobha, gave her hopes that she would rightly be given her allotted land after the formation of Telangana. “I made my representations to Kavitha madam, KT Rama Rao sir about my predicament. Since Padma Rao garu is from our constituency, I expected that I would get my plot as he was also the Sports Minister. He asked me to give a letter and relevant documents. Till date, there is no response,” lamented Shobha.

Shobha hopes revived last year when Mithali Raj, who too struggled to get a plot was given a piece of land after the women’s cricket World Cup last year. “I really thought I stood a chance and when I came to know that the Chief Minister garu was coming to our locality. I met him and presented my case. He said I should I come through my MLA, who is incidentally Padma Rao garu. I’m really frustrated as I have made a number of visits to various leaders and officials, but it has all ended in a fiasco.”