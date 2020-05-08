Niharika Konidela wants to play a psychopath

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Ask Niharika Konidela what her dream role would be and she immediately replies, “It definitely has to be the role of a psychopath! I’ve watched so many movies on psychopathic killers and I think I can pull off a role like that with ease.”

“I would also love to do a biopic on someone who’s extremely sensational; an exceptional person whose story needs to be told,” she adds.

Niharika is currently prepping up to star opposite actor Ashok Selvan. The untitled movie is being helmed by a debutante named Swathini and is bankrolled by Kenanya Films. Leon James is scoring the music for the film. “I am excited to be part of this venture. It’s a sweet, romantic comedy. It’s going to be lighthearted and super fun for the audience,” shares the actor.

Niharika had made her debut in Tamil cinema with ‘Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren’, where she shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik. Her Telugu movies include ‘Oka Manasu’, ‘Happy Wedding’, ‘Suryakantham’ and a cameo in ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’. One wonders what would Niharika do if she wasn’t an actor? “As a kid, I wanted to be a doctor. However, the doctors I met put my spirits down by telling me that it’s a very difficult job! Let me think… If not the entertainment industry, I would probably teach young kids at a school or work with an NGO and do some volunteer work,” she shares.

The mega actor is also known for producing and starring in web series. While ‘Muddapappu Avakai’ was her most popular web series, ‘Madhouse’ was her recent sitcom. She reveals she has four more web series in the pipeline already. “One of them has two strong female protagonists. The others are comedies and thrillers,” she says.

Niharika recently shared on Instagram that she made ‘Avakai Pacchadi’ (mango pickle) for the first time. So, is she spending her quarantine cooking? “Yes, I’ve been cooking a lot at home. I try to cook dinner every day. I’ve also made Palak Paneer and rotis recently,” she shares.

And yes, no prizes for guessing who her favorite actors are – it’s Chiranjeevi and Varun Tej, besides Vijay Sethupathi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .