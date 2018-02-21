NIIT, Arago join forces to accelerate AI adoption

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: NIIT Technologies and Arago, an artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous automation company announced that they will deepen their partnership to optimise the IT operations of Global In-House Centers (GICs) using AI to deliver greater agility, high quality standards and superior customer experience.

Commenting on this, Arvind Mehrotra, president, Infrastructure Management Services, NIIT Technologies said, “As global MNCs in India drive innovation through their GICs, there is a need for them to build deeper partnerships with IT services providers to innovate with intelligent automation.”

NIIT Technologies has integrated Arago’s autonomic problem-solving AI platform HIRO into its TRON Smart Automation. This platform which consolidates innovative technologies, practices, and best in class tools for business transformation will be available to GICs to deliver an improved experience.

“We aim to enable GICs use cutting edge AI technologies and implement practical solutions.” said Umamaheshwar Mudigonda, VP, Service Provider Business at Arago. “Our partnership with NIIT Technologies not only augments our AI platform HIRO™ with their expertise, but also identifies areas for its rapid deployment.”

Arago’s commercially proven problem-solving artificial intelligence platform HIRO is designed to autonomously run IT and business processes within enterprises. Clients benefit not only from outstanding automation rates, but also from unique cost savings and knowledge retention. This results in operational efficiency gains as well as increased speed and agility.