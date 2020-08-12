‘Nikaahs’ turn day time affairs in Hyderabad during pandemic

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:22 am

Hyderabad: In a new trend, triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, many Muslim marriages and related functions in the city are now being held during the day, unlike earlier when they were all about nightlong celebrations.

Across the city, the ‘nikaah’ is now solemnised during the afternoon and the celebration ends by evening. Guest lists have been trimmed and reception menus have lost weight.

“It is almost six months since the lockdown was imposed and many marriages were postponed. So now with relaxations announced, marriages are being held, but as low key affairs with limited guests,” said Qazi Habeeb Ahmed Bin Salam Al Attas of Barkas, adding 20 to 25 marriages were taking place in the city every day.

Many families are organising the marriage function at their houses due to limited number of guests. Only a few relatives of the bride and the groom are invited. In exceptional cases, budget function halls or even smaller ones are being hired for the celebrations. Earlier, day time marriages in the community were very rare as the functions used to be held in the evenings and continue till late into the night.

Abdul Rasheed of Santoshnagar, whose brother’s marriage was held recently, said the guests were limited and all safety measures were taken like social distancing and wearing face masks. “In fact we ensured that the chairs were sanitised before the function and for lunch disposable plates and glasses were kept,” he said.

Interestingly, low key marriages are helping people save money that usually goes into organising a lavish wedding. “The money saved is being gifted to the couple by their families,” said Ilyas Shamshi, a social activist.

Religious scholars and community elders have for long been campaigning for low profile marriages and curbing large extravagant weddings.

“Nevertheless, the Covid-19 pandemic has at least for the time being stopped the practice of big weddings and lavish menus. People are getting accustomed to low profile marriages. Hope the community will continue it,” said Dr Aleem Khan Falki of Socio Reforms Society.

