‘Nikhat can pack a punch’

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: All eyes will be on the bout between Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen and six-time world champion Mary Kom when the two-day trials to select top boxers for the Olympic qualifiers get underway in New Delhi on Friday.

The first day of trials will see Nikhat taking on Jyoti of Haryana while Mary Kom will be up against Ritu Grewal. A win in their respective bouts will put Nikhat against Mary Kom and the winner sealing the spot for the Olympic qualifier.

There was much hype around the bout with Nikhat alleging partiality by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) officials and their plans to send Mary Kom to Olympic qualifiers without trials. However, the officials allayed those fears and made it clear that the trials will be held in all categories.

Speaking on Nikhat’s chances, her former coach E Chiranjeevi says that the boxer from Nizamabad has a bright chance of upsetting the veteran. “Nikhat is a strong boxer now and she has been doing well recently. She fought with Mary Kom thrice in the past and she is aware of what to expect,” he said.

“A boxer needs two qualities – intelligence and courage. Nikhat has grown in these dimensions now. Having participated in many tournaments, she is more experienced campaigner now. She has only one flaw in her game. After the punch, she stands still on her feet for a few moments. Boxers need to hit and move constantly in the ring. I have already told her about it. Let’s see how she performances on that front,” the veteran coach added.

He also felt that Nikhat is more agile and has the edge over Mary Kom. “Age is on Nikhat’s side. Mary Kom is 36. Nikhat is 23. She is young and energetic. It would be 80-20 advantage in favour of Nikhat,” he concluded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.