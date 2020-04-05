Nikhat focused on staying fit

By | Published: 12:04 am 6:57 pm

Hyderabad: The lockdown imposed in India due to the outbreak of Covid-19 has proven to be tough for athletes. Away from their routine, the sedated lifestyle can bring down the reflexes, and in turn affect their physical and mental wellbeing.

However, Nikhat Zareen, the Indian boxer from the State, is making all efforts to stay fit and healthy, both mentally and physically. She is also making the best use of the lockdown period by spending time with family, a much needed one given her tight schedule round the year.

“Yes, the lockdown period is tough on everyone, even more on athletes. But the situation is such that, we need to stay indoors to fight coronavirus. Everyone should be responsible and not venture outside,” said Nikhat.

When asked about her routine these days, the 23-year-old pugilist from Nizamabad said that she was trying her best to stay fit. “I know it is boring staying at home. I am not used to this kind of lifestyle. I am working out every day to keep myself fit. I am doing some light training like skipping and shadow boxing. I don’t have any punching bag at home or a partner for sparring. So I do stretches, shoulder strengthening and core workout for over one hour,” she revealed.

The former junior world champion added that she was staying in touch with the national coach Raffaele Bergamasco. “We have a group on whatsapp for all boxers of the national camp. Our coach gives us programmes for a week. It is either 30-minute stretches or 30-minute aerobic workout, 10-minute skipping, three-rounds of shadow boxing, or with punching bag”.

This period is a blessing in disguise for her as she gets to spend time with her family. “I am lucky I got to spend time with my family. The whole year, I am in national camp or participating in events. I missed a lot of my niece’s infant days. Now, I am able to spend time with my second niece.”

She is also active on social media platforms trying to motivate people through workout videos. “Many from film industry and other fields are coming out and posting videos on social media about their workouts and throwing challenges. This trend is good as it motivates people and keeps them entertained.”

With Olympics deferred and no clarity on other tournaments, Nikhat wants to be ready for any challenge. “We have Asian Championships next year. With Olympics moved to next year, I am not sure when that tournament will happen. I don’t think there will be any tournaments in the coming months. We don’t have any calendar as of now for 2021. But a tournament is scheduled in January in Sofia (International Boxing Tournament Strandja). I am keeping myself fit as I should be ready if any tournament comes up.”

On being socially responsible, Nikhat said, “Government has given instructions to stay at home. Be responsible and follow the norms. Instead of lying on your bed or couch, it is better to have an active life style. Be safe and spend time with your family.”

