Nikhat-Mary fight in Big Bout a no-show

Hyderabad: The much-awaited clash between London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom and her challenger Nikhat Zareen in the ongoing boxing league Big Bout on Tuesday turned out to be a no-show as the six-time World Champion, representing Punjab Panthers, withdrew from the clash citing back injury.

With Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen alleging partiality towards the ‘Magnificent Mary’ by Boxing Federation of India (BFI) officials and their earlier decision to scrap trials for the Olympic Qualifiers in 51 kg category, their clash on Tuesday, ahead of December 27th selection trials, had assumed importance. The hype was palpable. However, it turned out to be non-starter.

Nikhat has been in super form in the Big Bout recording four victories from as many bouts so far for North East Rhinos. She also defeated Ingrid Lorena (Colombia), the Olympic bronze medallist in North East Rhino’s previous match. Earlier, she had also defeated another contender in her category Pinki Jangra of Bengaluru Brawlers.

Having played all her matches before this crucial bout, Mary Kom’s withdrawal on Tuesday raised a few eyebrows. The Nikhat faction alleged that veteran Mary was not ready to take on the challenge. They feel that if the result goes Nikhat’s way, it would strengthen the clamour in support of Nikhat’s participation for Olympics and would have given a big boost to the Nizamabad pugilist.

Meanwhile, Mohammd Jameel Ahmed, father of Nikhat, expressed his disappointment on the latest Mary Kom’s withdrawal.

“Nikhat has been in good form. She won all her four bouts so far and was eagerly waiting for this bout. She defeated Olympic bronze medallist, former national champion Pinki Jangra. But this (Mary pulling out) is unfortunate. Now, she will face a reserve player from the Punjab team. We have to wait till December 27 for their bout again,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, the boxer from Nizamabad demanded the live telecast of the Olympic selection trials. Nikhat added that that she couldn’t participate in the nationals as the BFI wanted her to play the IBL. “BFI wanted me to play the league so I didn’t play the nationals and that’s why I am right now the fourth choice boxer for the trails in 51kg. I was told by the BFI to play the league,” said Nikhat.

Three places for the trials have already been secured after Jyoti Gulia and Ritu Grewal won the gold and silver in the women’s national in Kannur while Mary Kom is assured of a spot after she won the bronze at the women’s World Championships. The toss up now for the fourth spot is between Nikhat and Pinki Rani. BFI informed that the selection committee will meet on December 21 to decide the fourth participant in all weight categories.

