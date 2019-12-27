Nikhat to take on Mary Kom on Saturday

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana pugilist Nikhat Zareen will take on six-time World champion MC Mary Kom in the final of the 51kg category women’s boxing trials on Saturday for the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers as both the pugilists won their first bouts with unanimous decisions, in New Delhi on Friday.

Nizamabad boxer, Zareen defeated reigning national champion Jyoti Gulia without breaking much sweat. Veteran Kom too cruised to a comfortable victory over Ritu Grewal.

Earlier, Zareen had kicked up a storm by demanding a trial against Kom after the Boxing Federation of India’s flip-flop on the selection policy for the Olympic Qualifiers. Kom had maintained that she would abide by the selection policy laid down by the BFI, which ultimately decided to have trials. This was after BFI president Ajay Singh triggered the storm by announcing at a felicitation ceremony that Kom would be selected for the Olympic qualifiers without any trial due to her consistent international performances.

An agitated Zareen then demanded a ‘fair chance’ against the celebrated Kom.

The Olympic Qualifiers are scheduled to be held in China in February next year. All the five categories in women’s boxing are being decided by trials as none in the 51kg, 57kg, 60kg, 69kg, and 75kg divisions managed to make the finals of the World championships.

