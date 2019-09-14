Nikhat Zareen included in TOPS scheme

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: In a major boost to her career, State boxer Nikhat Zareen has been included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for the 2030 Tokyo Games. The State pugilist, along with MC Mary Kom, was included in the 51kg category while eight other boxers too were named in different weight categories by the Sports Authority of India.

The State boxer, who is in Italy for special training, thanked the Boxing Federation of India, SAI, Sports Minster Kiren Rijuju in a tweet. She also thanked her coaches, physios and owned to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics. “I would like to thank @[email protected][email protected] our sports minister @KirenRijiju sir for including me in the TOPS Scheme. Also I thank my coaches, physios – who have always believed in me all through. I take a pledge that I will get a [email protected],” she tweeted.

Nikhat Zareen’s father Jameel Ahmed informed that Rs 50,000 will be credited into the athletes’ account every month for training. “It is a major boost for Nikhat. She will now get funding from the Centre. It will help her focus to on the game. Being part of TOPS it will also help her take part in training programmes abroad as well which is very important for her right now,” said an elated Jameel.

Meanwhile, State sports minister V Srinivas Goud and Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy congratulated the pugilist and hoped that she will win medal for the country in the mega event.

