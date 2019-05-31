Nikhil Dwivedi to produce Shrimad Bhagwad…

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi is all set to bring Shrimad Bhagwad Mahapuran to the small screen. He will be producing it under the banner Saffron Broadcast and Media Ltd. “Shrimad Bhagwad Mahapuran is one of the greatest Sanskrit scripture of Hindu culture. The show will be one-of-its-kind with some extraordinary visual effects.

As a person wanting to create good content, I try to back projects which are strong in concept and story and Shrimad Bhagwad is filled with a series of classic tales,” said Dwivedi.The show, which stars Rajniesh Duggall and is presented by Pradip Dhoot and directed by Kamal Monga, will air on Colors from June 2.