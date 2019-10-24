Nikhil has no plans for wedding now!

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Young Telugu actor seems to have dropped his marriage plans for now as he is determined to complete the sequel to his famed movie Kartikeya. According to reports, the actor is in love with a Hyderabad girl who is a doctor by profession.

As parents from the both sides gave their nod for the marriage, the love birds wanted to take their friendship to the next level. Subsequently, rumours floated about their relationship and both of them are keen to tie the nuptial knot as soon as possible.

However, Nikhil has set his goal to finish Kartikeya 2 before the wedding. He is currently going through a bad phase of his career as his recent movies have all failed at the box office. While some of the projects have gotten delayed, some are yet to see light of the day. In a statement recently, Nikhil said he was lucky to find his girlfriend who is quite a sensible and understanding person, and he is hopeful to get on track this time around.

