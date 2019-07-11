Nikhil hits ton; Ajay takes six wickets

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:45 pm 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: Nikhil Parwani slammed 157 as MP Colts posted 553 runs in the first innings of the HCA A1 Division Three-day League match against Evergreen on Thursday. Evergreen finished the second day at 123/2, trailing by 430 runs.

Meanwhile, medium-pacer Ajay Dev Goud bagged six wickets (6/40) while his side EMCC stare at a defeat at the end of the second day against Deccan Chronicle. In reply to EMCC’s 85 runs in the first innings, Deccan Chronicle scored 149 runs and then bowled out EMCC for 152 runs in the second innings.

Leg spinner M Suresh too returned with six wickets as SCR team look set for a big first innings lead against BDL. SK Kamruddin scored a ton for SCR as they declared their first innings at 506/8.

Pool A: Income Tax 131 in 46.2 overs & 94/1 in 16 overs vs Sporting XI 429 in 97.1 overs (Tanay Tyagarajan 137, Tanmay Agarwal 117, Wasil Sartaj 77, B Sandeep 3/44); EMCC 85 in 34.1 & 152 in 58.4 overs vs Deccan Chronicle 149 in 57.3 overs (Ajay Dev Goud 6/40) & 4/0 in 2 overs; R Dayanand 245 in 102.1 overs (Yathin Reddy 83, T Ravi Teja 4/46) vs Andhra Bank 347/4 in 63 overs ( Naveen Reddy 110, PS Chaitanya Reddy 70); SBI 269 in 86.2 overs vs Jai Hanuman 268 in 89.1 overs (G Shashidhar Reddy 64, N Anirudh Reddy 59, Akash Bhandari

4/101); SCRSA 506/8 decl in 130 overs (SK Kamruddin 102, Mudassir 3/97) vs BDL 150/7 in 48 Overs (Prateek Reddy 67, M Suresh 6/57).

Pool B: Hyderabad Bottling 480 in 133 overs (Harsh Jhunjhunwala 96, M Radha Krishna 67, Alim 6/112, Samhith Reddy 3/46) vs Continental 80/0 in 32.5 overs; MP Colts 553 in 148.1 overs (Nikhil Parwani 157, Krishna Charit 81, Mayank Gupta 4/148, Aniket Reddy 3/161) vs Evergreen 123/2 in 25.3 overs (Buddhi Rahul 63batting); Cambridge XI 453 in 108.2 overs (Y Mallikarjun 3/66) vs India Cements 148/6 in 64.3 Overs (Shreyas Vala 72, Anuj T 3/22); Ensconse 255 in 69.3 overs & 95/5 in 33 Overs (Askari 37batting) vs AOC 302 in 51.1 Overs (Sufiyan Alam 76, Shivam Tiwari 95, Mohit Kumar 70, Syed Mehdi Hasan 5/70).