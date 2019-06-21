Nikki Bella ruined GoT finale

By | Published: 4:11 pm

Nikki Bella, admitted spoiling the Game of Thrones show for her boyfriend and dancer Artem Chigvintsev by revealing how the show’s finale ended. The GoT finale was a surprise for most of its fans, but not for Artem and Brie Bella’s husband and wrestler Daniel Bryan. On a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nikki revealed that she told both men about the ending of popular HBO series.

In May, the four of them were in Napa Valley, California for BottleRock music festival and Brie’s husband was playing with their daughter Birdie, when Nikki asked him if he could believe who ended up gracing the throne.”And he goes, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, Jon Snow put a dagger in the queen of dragons’ heart.’ And he looked at me and wanted to cry,” she recalled.

The host Jimmy Fallon then called out the WWE star for ruining the ending for his viewers who still hadn’t seen the series. “Wait, did you just spoil it again for people that haven’t seen it?!” Fallon said and Nikki replied, “Oh, shoot! Can you bleep me out?!” and apologised to the audience.