Nikki Tamboli pins high hopes on Thippara Meesam

By | Published: 9:57 pm

After making inroads into southern cinema with Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 and Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Nikki Tamboli has pinned high hopes on her upcoming movie Thippara Meesam starring opposite Sree Vishnu. The movie is all set for worldwide release on November 8.

The movie is being jointly produced by Rizwan Entertainment and Krishna Vijay L Productions banners while Shri Om Cinema banner is presenting it. With Sree Vishnu scoring superhit with Brochevarevarura, the Thippara Meesam is understandably raised expectations among Telugu audience.

She is also making her big Bollywood debut soon and she has been seen a lot moving out of meetings with scripts. Nikki will be making her Bollywood debut opposite a star kid and the project will be directed by Rajesh Bajaj. “This is very exciting for me. I can’t wait to start. The preparations are on in full swing. I can’t talk a lot about the project now but will come up with more sooner. The transition has been really good and I feel extremely honoured for this opportunity,” she said.

A graduate in modelling, Nikki appeared in various advertisement commercials like Shein and Stalkbuylove. She is a social media geek and likes to post her fitness videos very often on her Instagram page. She was trending on social media a while ago when she sizzled in her gym look.