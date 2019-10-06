Nikon India ropes in Vijay Eesam as brand ambassador

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Nikon India has roped in renowned wedding photographer Vijay Eesam, founder of Vijay Eesam & Co, based in Hyderabad, as its brand ambassador for their newly launched Z –series mirror-less cameras.

Vijay Eesam commenced photography using with a D300, funded by 15 strangers. Today, he leads a team of 100 professionals, including photographers, cinematographers and post processing team with in-house music composition for wedding films.

Nikon honoured Vijay Eesam as their Z series ambassador and will be working on building a strong support system for all the budding photographers in the country. This will be done through their recent initiatives including Nikon School Workshops and various other community building activities paired with online contests, which provide a platform to photographers to showcase their talent, said a press release.

Reiji Miyagi, General Manager, International Business Division – Nikon Imaging Group and other senior officials from the company participated in the programme.

