Nile wrecks homes in Tuti island

Changing weather patterns due to climate change are leading to irregular flooding

By | Published: 3:00 pm

Khartoum: On Sudan’s Tuti Island, where the Blue and White Nile meet, the highest river waters since records began have left people struggling to hold back the rising floods.

Wedged between the twin cities of Khartoum and Omdurman, people on Tuti fill bags with sand and small stones in an often futile bid to stop the lapping water from swamping their homes. The world’s longest river is life-giving, but the Nile also brings misfortune and misery to many. “Three days ago the water invaded my house around midnight,” said Swakin Ahmad, dressed in a red headscarf. “We were knee-deep in it. My husband and I, with our five children, fled… carrying a few things in our hands.” Every year during the rainy season the river floods, and the people of the island expect the waters to rise.

But nothing in the past compares to the floods of today, residents say.

Residents have thrown up makeshift barrages in the path of the water, but their efforts have been engulfed by the rising river.

Iqbal Mohamed Abbas, who welcomed many of those forced from their homes at her educational centre, described “the courage with which young people tried with simple means to slow down the flood.” But some experts, such as the US-based research and campaign group International Rivers, have warned that changing weather patterns due to climate change could result in irregular episodes of flooding and drought in the Blue Nile’s drainage basin.

People preferred to risk drowning rather than leave their property, psychologist Enshirah Sharaf said. “I had to convince them to leave their homes — it was heartbreaking,” Sharaf said. “There was nothing to be done, the water was pouring in everywhere.” As residents piled up more sand bags, the army arrived to help. For Sudan, where military dictator Omar al-Bashir was toppled last year, the appearance of soldiers bringing in aid seems like a change from the past.

“I saw their eyes red from a lack of sleep,” said Hisham Kamal, an army general, who led a convoy of 90 trucks carrying food, and sand to stop the waters. “I came to help,” he said. “It is our duty.”