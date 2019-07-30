Nimmagadda Prasad held in Serbia

By | AP Bureau | Published: 6:03 pm

Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad was in the custody of police in Serbia and efforts were on to get him released.

According to information reaching here, Prasad, who was in Serbia on a holiday, was taken into custody by police in Belgrade on a complaint from Ras Al Khaima Group in connection with VANPIC (Vadarevu and Nizampatam Industrial Corrodor). Parliament members from Andhra Pradesh approached the Ministry of External Affairs seeking his release, it was learnt.

