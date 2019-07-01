‘NIMs to be at par with corporate hospitals’, says Etela

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender on Monday said efforts are on to develop infrastructure and health care services at Nizams Institute of Medical Services (NIMS) on par with corporate hospitals.

On Monday, the Health Minister visited NIMS and inspected newly procured medical equipment meant to upgrade laboratory services.

The Minister acknowledged that in the last one year or so, the patient inflow at NIMS has increased drastically and there is a need to upgrade infrastructure commensurate with the rising in demand.

“To accomodate the heavy patient inflow, we are in the process of upgrading, taking up repairs and modernising the old blocks at NIMS, which will give a fresh lease of life to the block. In terms of technology, we are procuring new medical equipment for several medical departments, which definitely will improve health care services,” he said.

During his visit, the Minister interacted with senior hospital officials including Director of NIMS, Dr. K Manohar and discussed pending developmental works in the hospital. The Minister assured the hospital officials that the State government will take all possible measures to keep improving infrastructure.

“In the last year or so, with the help of several voluntary organisations, developmental activities were take-up within the NIMS campus. The aim is to ensure that patients get access to all medical facilities at NIMS and on par with corporate hospitals,” Etela Rajender said.