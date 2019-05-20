NIMS doctor attacked in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:21 pm 12:25 pm

Hyderabad: Relatives and friends of a patient who was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have allegedly attacked the Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) on Sunday night. The patient, identified as Sri Nikhil was brought to the emergency wing of NIMS with injuries.

According to reports, friends and relatives of the patient allegedly attacked the on-duty CMO, Dr. Anvesh for delaying the required treatment. However, according to resident doctors of NIMS, within an hour of admission, the attending care givers had already completed the required CT scans and other diagnostic tests on the injured person.

“The treatment was being carried out according to the laid out Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). However, the agitated relatives and friends of the patient simply attacked the attending doctor for no reason,” the resident doctors of NIMS alleged.