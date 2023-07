NIMS, Hyderabad Gets Another Upgrade System | Robotic Surgical System

Adding another feather to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, a high-tech machine has now found its place in the hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: a high-tech machine has now found its place in the hospital. State Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated this medical equipment. It is a high-end robotic surgery system that was procured at a cost of Rs. 35 crore by the State government