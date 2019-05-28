NIMS to raise salaries of PG Resident doctors

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The management of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Tuesday decided to implement Seventh Pay Commission for its Post Graduate Resident doctors.

For the past few months, the NIMS resident doctors have been demanding the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission which would increase their monthly incomes.

Following requests from the Resident doctors, the Director, NIMS, Dr K Manohar had set-up a high level committee to fix the pay and allowances of PG Residents.

The Committee on its part prepared the pay fixations of the PG Residents, which was given a green signal by the NIMS Director.

Accordingly, the Resident doctors in broad specialty from first, second and third year will have monthly income of Rs 56,100, Rs 57,800 and Rs 59,500 respectively. The first, second and third year NIMS Super-Speciality Residents will draw a monthly salaries of Rs 67,700, Rs 69,700 and Rs 71,800 respectively. The PRC will come into effect May 1.