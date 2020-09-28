NIN comes out with report on diet recommendation

The NIN report, which was released by the Union Health Minister in New Delhi on Monday, has come-up with recommendations, which form the basis for defining the nutrient levels in policies and programmes of the Centre.

Hyderabad: A special report ‘Nutrient Requirements for Indians’ and ‘What India Eats’, prepared by Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) was launched on Monday by Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan. This is for the first time that the NIN report on nutrient requirements for Indians includes the Estimated Average Requirements (EAR) and also the Tolerable Upper Limits (TUL) of nutrients alongside the Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) for individuals in the Country.

The NIN report, which was released by the Union Health Minister in New Delhi on Monday, has come-up with recommendations, which form the basis for defining the nutrient levels in policies and programmes of the Centre. The report gives details of ‘Regional Dietary Pattern of Indian Population’ and energy and protein sources from different food groups in graphical form.

The ‘What India Eats’ reports the dietary patterns across the country and for the first time the data has been analysed and projected based on food groups. While RDAs are daily dietary nutrient intake levels which would be sufficient to meet the nutrient requirements of nearly all healthy individuals, EARs are the average daily nutrient intake levels of population.

“The RDAs are very important for many national level health and welfare programmes. With the new additions like EARs and Tolerable Upper Limits, these are not only useful in evaluating the nutritional status of populations or groups but also in defining the regulation on food fortification and supplementation of nutrients”, said Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

The NIN has been the nodal agency for recommending the dietary allowances and nutrient requirements for Indians. The RDAs are revisited and revised from time to time in view of the changing food habits, physical activity patterns, nutrition transition and health status of various groups, according to a press release.

