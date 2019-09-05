NIN Director bags ‘Change Maker Award’

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Dr R Hemlatha, Director of Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) on Wednesday was conferred with ‘Change Maker Award’ for her work in the field of nutrition and well-being of mother and children from the voluntary organisation, Save the Children.

The award was presented to the NIN Director by Health Minister, Etela Rajender at a meeting organised by the Save the Children, Hyderabad to mark its 100 years of existence.

Minister of Labour, Employment Women and Child Development, Ch Malla Reddy, and Hyderabad Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan were also present.

