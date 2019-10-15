NIN Hyderabad to open its doors for public on October 18

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad which is holding an ‘Open day’ on October 18 will open its doors for the public to visit its laboratories, see its instruments and interact with scientists.

A number of speciality divisions including biochemistry, cell and molecular biology, clinical, public health and sports nutrition will be open for visitors who can also benefit from a few nutrition and medical tests conducted free of cost.

NIN Director, R Hemalatha, said the aim was to attract students, children and general public to inform them about nutrition and its importance in entire life and also in nation building.

“This will be a great opportunity even for our scientists to share their knowledge and science directly with people,” she added.

For more information on Open day, those interested can contact Ph: 27197247/ 27018234 during working hours.