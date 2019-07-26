NIN launches e-learning modules on nutrition in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: In an attempt at encouraging the public to learn more about balanced diet, child-feeding and other relevant issues revolving around nutrition, Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has launched a series of e-learning modules.

These modules, which are part of Centre’s Poshan Abhiyan scheme, also offers ICMR certificates to those who successfully complete the courses. In fact, once a person completes watching the e-modules, they will be awarded ICMR-stamped module and course certificates after they clear a set of questions.

According to authorities, the initiative is essentially aimed at educating people on practical nutritional knowledge pertaining to daily life. The e-learning modules are available on various nutritional themes, including basics of nutrition, child feeding, mother’s health and nutrition, anaemia, yoga, food fortification, physical activity, growth monitoring, diarrhoea, WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene), obesity and NCDs.

NIN officials said care has been taken to ensure that the modules are highly informative containing valuable scientific information on everyday nutrition. The modules have been designed to be used by everyone across the country.

To generate the content and host it on their website, NIN has collaborated with SWAYAM, (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) programme of the Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development.

Those interested have to register on the NIN website and then start using the modules, view them at their convenience and then take a simple test at the end of the module that will gauge the understanding of the information provided.

NIN officials said the modules would empower individuals to eat right and lead a healthy life. At the same time, they could also earn a certificate of appreciation from the Government of India for finishing the module.