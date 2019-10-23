NIN launches portal to provide accurate nutritional info on foods

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:11 am

Hyderabad: In a unique experiment at engaging with general public on all aspects of nutrition, Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has launched the National Information Communication and Education (NICE) portal, specifically aimed at providing access to vast amounts of content related nutrition over the internet.

Educational videos, printable material based on a host of aspects on nutrition, access to free mobile apps and providing nutritional information in 10 different languages developed by NIN in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Hyderabad are part of the NICE portal.

The unique initiative is part of a concerted effort by NIN to engage with the community and provide accurate information related to nutrition. For the past one year or so, the premier nutrition-based research institute had launched several such initiatives aimed at establishing a direct line of communication with the general public.

As part of these initiatives, for the first time, nutritionists from NIN in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had launched an exclusive mobile application ‘Nutrify India Now’, which can be used as a personal dietician replete with Indian-specific data of nutritive value of all kinds of foods.

The unique feature of the mobile application, which is available for download in the NICE portal, is that it can provide nutritional information of foods in 17 different Indian languages. Recently, the researchers from NIN had also conducted a study on the existing 20 mobile applications that claim to count calories of users and provide accurate information on nutrition to them.

The NIN study, which was published in the Health Informatics Journal, assessed 20 most downloaded and top rated calorie counting apps in Google Play and scored them on a 55-point scale, and concluded that such apps were not very effective as stand alone tools for weight loss or dietary modification.

As an alternative to such mobile applications, the NIN has now made available all of its vital resources on important aspects of nutrition online through NICE portal. The unique aspect of the portal is that the video content available can be shared by users in other social media outlets.

