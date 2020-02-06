NIN scientist selected as Senior Research Fellow in UK

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: A scientist of the Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has been selected as the Honorary Senior Research Fellow in the Faculty of Medicine by Royal Imperial College, London, UK.

Head of the Public Health Nutrition division, Dr Laxmaiah has been selected in recognition of his contributions to the field of nutrition and health. He is also an epidemiologist who has been researching extensively in the area of Public Health Nutrition.

According to NIN, Dr Laxmaiah has vast experience in carrying out epidemiological, operational and intervention trials in health and nutrition in areas such as undernutrition and overnutrition and associated non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

He was the execution in-charge for the activities of the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNMB) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Dr Laxmaiah serves as an advisory committee member in health and nutrition for reputed government bodies such as the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Mid-Day Meal Programme (MDM), Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .