NIN to organise pharmacology world conference from Dec 4

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will play host to the first ever edition of the world conference on ‘Pharmacology of Natural Products’ in India, from December 4 to 7.

National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) joins hands with the International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology (IUPHAR) and Indian Pharmacological Society (IPS) to organise the fifth edition of the conference which this year has the theme ‘Natural Products for Healthy Ageing: from Molecular Targets to Therapy’.

This would be the biggest natural products conference in India ever, NIN officials said. Over 1,000 delegates, featuring 100 expert speakers from across the globe including United Kingdom, France, USA, Switzerland, Germany, Brazil, Japan, Spain etc and representatives from all top regulatory bodies are scheduled to participate in the conference.

“The conference will provide a platform to share experiences and prepare a strategic approach in harmonising the guidelines for research on natural products through a series of plenary lectures and brain storming sessions,” said Dr B Dinesh Kumar, Head, Drug Safety Division, NIN.

The meet will focus on natural products and traditional medicine including Ayush, which represent one of the biggest challenges in modern therapeutics.

