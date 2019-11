By | Published: 11:11 pm

Rangareddy: Nine persons were caught while gambling at a residence in Shadnagar town in the middle of Tuesday night by Shadnagar town police.

Based on a tip, Shadnagar police personnel raided the house at Balaji ventures and caught nine persons playing cards and seized Rs 61,300 from them.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Madan, Mallikarjun, Gopal, Ramesh, Pandurangam, Veeresham, Paramesh, Chennaiah and Chandrashekhar, all residents of Shadnagar town.