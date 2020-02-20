Nine cattle die after vaccine administration in Nizamabad

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Nizamabad: At least nine heads of cattle died and 40 others took ill after they were administered a vaccine to prevent inflammatory disease by the Animal Husbandry department at Neela village of Renjal mandal. The vaccine was administered to cattle in several villages of the district on Tuesday.

After providing the vaccine, cattle faced illness from Wednesday afternoon, and 8 buffalos and one ox died; nearly 40 cattle fell ill at Neela village of Renjal mandal. Villagers alleged that cattle died due to the administration of the vaccine.

Villagers alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of mandal veterinary officer Dr vittal and demanded a strict action against him. JDAH Dr Balik Ahmed and other veterinary officials visited Neela village and inspected enquired about the incident to find out the reasons leading to death of the cattle.

JDAH Dr Balik Ahmed said that same vaccine was administered in other villages as well, but cattle belonged to Neela village only died. It occurred due to other reasons. Reaction of the vaccine is not true and trying to find out the reason, he said.

Owners of the cattle are demanding animal husbandry department officials to extend support and provide compensation to deceased buffaloes and ox.

