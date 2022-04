Nine-day Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy nava rathri ustavams at Yadadri from April 2

Yadadri-Bhongir: Nine-day Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy nava rathri ustavams would be conducted at Bala Shivalayam on Yadadri hill shrine from April 2 to 13.

Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple executive officer N Geetha informed that edutkolu utsavam would be conducted at 8 pm on April 9.

Celestial wedding of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy would be performed at 12 noon on April 10 on the day of Sri Rama Navami.

Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy pattabisekham would be conducted at 12.30 pm on April 11 while Sri Satyanarayana Swamy vratham would be conducted at 12 noon on April 2 and kankana dharana would be conducted on April 13.

