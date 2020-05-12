Nine hotels in Hyderabad turn paid quarantine centres for foreign returnees

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: After government hospitals, a few hotels including some star hotels have been turned into paid quarantine centres for people who are returning from abroad in evacuation flights operated by Air India.

As of now, more than 200 people stranded in Kuwait, San Francisco in US and Abu Dhabi have returned to the city since Saturday and all of them are under quarantine for 14 days at various hotels in Gachibowli, Chikkoti Gardens in Begumpet and Kacheguda.

Officials from Health Department will be monitoring the condition of these foreign returnees regularly. After a decision was taken to evacuate Indian citizens stuck in other countries, the government made 14-day quarantine mandatory for them after returning to the city.

The government then convened a meeting with the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Telangana and identified nine hotels at Gachibowli, Begumpet and Kacheguda among other areas in the city for paid quarantine to foreign returnees.

An official, who is coordinating with the arrangements, said the foreign returnees should not only bear the travel expenses but also pay hotel accommodation bill for being in quarantine. “If anyone is unable to bear the expenses, he or she can stay in the quarantine centres in government hospitals,” he said.

He said the accommodation tariff was finalised only after discussing with association members. The foreign returnees can select the hotel depending upon their budgetary constraints. A hotelier said more than Rs 3,500 would be charged for a single day accommodation in a star-category hotel.

This would include a complimentary breakfast, he said. The hoteliers said the standard operating procedure was adopted to sanitise hotel premises everyday apart from carrying out disinfection spray. Necessary steps were also taken by the managements to protect the staff from virus.

Apart from the paid quarantine facility in hotels, the administration has already opened quarantine centres at five government hospitals including Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet and Government Nizamia General Hospital popularly known as Government Unani Hospital at Charminar.

