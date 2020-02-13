Nine injured as fire breaks out after gas leakage in Mumbai

By | Published: 11:08 am

Mumbai: At least nine people have sustained burn injuries on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a slum area due to gas leakage in Samata Nagar in Mumbai.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

According to Dr Sameedha, Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) of Shatabdi Hospital, four people have been treated and were later discharged. Others are in stable condition.

The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire soon after it broke out and the damage was prevented.

Further details are awaited in this regard.