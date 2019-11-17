Nine killed in accidents across Telangana

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Nizamabad: At least nine persons were killed in difference accidents across the State on Sunday, including five travelling in an autorickshaw in Yedapally mandal of Nizamabad. Besides these five, two were killed in an accident at Sadashiva Nagar on NH-44 in Kamareddy district while another two, including a 16-month-old baby, died in two accidents in Wanaparthy district.

Five persons, who were returning home in the autorickshaw after attending a function at Abbaiah Dargah of Jankampet village, died when a car rammed the three-wheeler. The car also landed on top of the autorickshaw crushing the five persons. Aakula Balamani (56), Jakkam Gangamani (60), Kalyapurapu Sailoo (70), Chikkala Sailoo (60) and driver Shaik Nayeem died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Yedapally police registered a case and arrested two youngsters who were in the speeding car.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter